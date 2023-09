Sports Extra is Joined by Vikings Radio PxP Paul Allen to Preview Season

The Minnesota Vikings open their season Sunday, Sep 10 vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Paul Allen talks about the Vikings defensive improvements, keys to the game vs Tampa Bay and season predictions.