NDSU fraternity walks 60 miles, spreading awareness for men’s health

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Movember is full of mustaches, moments and miles.

An NDSU fraternity finishes its trek for the fellas from Grand Forks to Fargo to bring awareness to the struggles men face.

The Movember walk hosted by Sigma Alpha Epsilon is a national movement focused on preventing suicide among men and raising money for research on prostate and testicular cancer.

One member even sacrificed his sleep to break a record as the group of five to six marched their way to the NDSU Bison home opener.

“I rounded up to about 20 hours. It will be pretty close to 60 miles total that I’ve walked with various members of the frat,” says record-setter Isaac DenOuden.

“With it being Suicide Prevention Month, we kind of wanted to dedicate to that pillar of it, the mental health and suicide prevention. It’s really just, as a group of young men, ourselves, to stand together and say, ‘Hey, it’s okay to speak up about mental health,'” said Walker Winjum, the fraternity’s Philanthropy Chair.

They raised over $6,000 Saturday; they’re trying to reach $7,500.

Click here to if you want to donate to the cause.