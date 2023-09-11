Fargo Memorial Honor Guard hosts annual 9/11 Ceremony

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – H.W. Davy Memorial Park was home to this year’s ceremony honoring those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, as well as those who continue to protect our country today.

Tom Krabbenhoft Spokesman for Fargo Memorial Honor Guard said, “This really means a lot to me, I had a lot of friends who deployed for there and some of them didn’t make it home sadly I lost one a year ago tomorrow he brought demons back with him and he succumb to them”

Law enforcement officers from both Cass and Clay county were in attendance along with other civilians to show their support.

Commander Jason Hicks said, “I think if people just take time in their daily lives just to take a moment, just a small moment and reflect on the sacrifices that have been made so that we can live in the greatest country in the world.”

A total of 12 veterans who have served in past wars were there to participate in the ceremony.

Krabbenhoft also said, “Well that the important part about remembering this day that we have an all volunteer force. We no longer pluck our 18 year old’s and force them into military service or any type of service. That’s what makes this country great that we have an all volunteer force.”