Sebastian McDougall Sworn In As Ward 4 Council Member

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead has seated its newest council member.

Sebastian McDougall was sworn in to represent Ward 4.

He’s a small business owner who works as a consultant.

McDougall has served on the city’s Park Advisory Board and Public Service Commission.

He replaces Steve Lindaas who retired to take a job in Washington, D.C.

McDougall was appointed to the seat by the council and will serve until December 31, 2024 unless elected in the November 2024 general election.