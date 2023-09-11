Woman Hurt After Crashing With Horse-Drawn Buggy in Wadena County

Courtesy: Justin Genosky

WADENA CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A crash between a van and a buggy in Wadena, County sends one person to the hospital.

It happened Sunday night around 10:30 on Highway 10 near Aldrich, just southeast of Wadena.

Minnesota State Patrol says the van and horse-drawn buggy collided at Central Avenue South.

The driver of the van, 26-year-old Brittany Burkholder of Wadena, was taken to Lakewood Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the buggy, 18-year-old Daniel Yoder of Verndale, and two passengers were not hurt.

An eyewitness to the crash says it appears the horse died at the scene.