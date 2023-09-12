United Way Cass Clay hosts Community Kickoff

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – United Way of Cass and Clay hosted its annual Community kickoff fundraiser event.

The event held at Brewhalla is helping bring awareness to all who experience hunger.

United way says over 16 thousand people locally experience severe hunger with 37 perecent of those being kids.

More than 1,000 people experience homelessness, 20 percent being kids.

United Way believes every family should have a warm, safe home and access to nutritious food.

President and CEO of United Way Karla Isley Said, “You know it is a way for our community to come together, to rally around and it’s so amazing to see the generosity of our community each and every time we have our kick off event. It’s just one of many events we do at united way so I’m just so humbled and privileged to call the Fargo Moorhead communities my home.”