Central Arkansas Brings Formidable Offense to FargoDome

NDSU Will Have Their Run Defense Tested Saturday V the Bears

FARGO, N.D. — Central Arkansas brings a big physical team to the FargoDome that will be the first big challenge for NDSU’s run defense that looks to be vastly improved from last season. Code Green has held opponents to just 89 yards per game so far this season which is the 7th best in the nation in that category. The Bears however average 259.5 yards per game on the ground, the sixth most in the FCS so far. Central Arkansas averages 41.5 points per game and 445 yards of total offense. While the Bears bring the number five scoring offense in FCS to the Dome this Saturday the herd is locked in as they look to win the week.

“The coaches have done a really good job of game planning for us, getting some schemes together. Obviously they have a really talented offense; a lot of good athletes, a lot of good running backs, good receivers, a good quarterback, you see the film against Oklahoma State, they put up a good fight against them. So I mean yeah, we’re going to come out like we do every week, just trusting our fundamentals, trusting our techniques. There is nothing special that we’re doing to prepare, it’s just another week for us and our goal is to go 1-0 for the week and that’s what we’re going to focus on right now is Central Arkansas,” said sophomore linebacker, Logan Kopp.