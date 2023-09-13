East Central Judicial District holds 20th anniversary of Adult Drug Court

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – East Central Judicial District held it’s 20th anniversary of Adult Drug Court.

Adult Drug Court is a court supervised treatment oriented program.

The program targets willing high risk and high need participants whose major problems come from substance use disorders.

Participants have the opportunity to receive assistance in education and skills assessment, referrals for employment training, and job placement services.

Adult Drug School Graduate Jessica Hibl says, “Drug court just really established a really great treatment program along with probation accountability, presented a lot of resources to me that I probably wouldn’t have been able to find on my own.

The program which is a minimum of 14 months is determined by participant’s progress.

Judge John Irby of East Central Judicial District said, “The requirements to graduate from drug court are quite high, it takes a lot of work to get through drug court and to watch people work through the progressions is very rewarding

Along with the 20th anniversary, the Adult drug court also celebrated two graduates.

Successful completion and graduation from the drug court program can result in modifications to probation conditions, early termination of

probation, and potential dismissal of criminal charges

This special ceremony had a number of graduates who spoke about the impact the program had on themselves and the people around them.

Hibl also said, “When you were in addiction you were trying to get back to where you were before that really that’s not the case. You’re just trying to find your new self and so drug court did exactly that.”

Hibl was one of two people who graduated during the anniversary ceremony.