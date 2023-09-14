Healthcare companies connecting with NDSU students at job fair

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With a shortage of healthcare workers across the U.S., companies are becoming desperate and are looking to college students to help curb the workload.

“We need everything. We have had a shortage of people who help clean up stuff and we’ve had to recruit that. We’ve a shortage of nurses right now, trying to get those going. We’re trying to make sure in pharmacy that we keep adequate staff to help take care of people appropriately. As we found out, when people get sick, they need care.”

Inside the Fargodome, employers across the region are connecting with the younger generation to help fill healthcare jobs.

It’s still a challenge across the country, especially in more rural areas.

“If you’re in the middle of the White Earth Reservation, there’s not a whole lot of other options. Most IHS sites are rural where some students want to go work there when they graduate, some do not. Some might not have any connection, any family members, they might be moving states away and that’s probably the biggest part. A lot of people have not heard of Indian Health Service or they have misconceptions and unfounded stereotypes about it. We encourage students to try and do rotations or come do site visits.”

Many across the country are leaving the industry because of burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eager students are taking advice from their peers and professors as they seek internship opportunities and their first job out of college.

“NDSU has definitely not ignored the fact that burnout is a real thing and in our classes we’ve talked about ways we can combat that. So, we are aware that people keep continuing to leave jobs, but also, we have a group of motivated students who are ready to join and get back out into the field.”

Companies are doing what they can to make jobs attractive to specialists.

“Getting people to be more interested in healthcare careers starting at the high school level. They do, even in Minot, have a high school health careers course. So, those are the places that we’re trying to get them young, keep them energized. You know, we’re all going to get older one day and we need somebody to take care of us. We’re offering sign-on bonuses as well as retention bonuses. You know, we’re doing everything in our power to get people back in our industry.”

Demand for healthcare workers remains high as job opportunities within nursing is expected to increase from 6% to 40% by 2031.

That’s according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.