Pedestrian Killed On 13th Avenue South in Fargo on Wednesday is Identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A woman killed while walking across 13th Avenue South in Fargo on Wednesday has been identified.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Deborah Hopper of Fargo was crossing the road around 6 a.m. when she was hit by a pickup driven by 63-year-old Abun Gofor of Fargo.

They say Hopper was in or near the marked crosswalk on the east side of the intersection with 32nd Street South when it happened.

The intersection was closed for hours while the crash scene was reconstructed.

Charges against Gofor are under investigation.