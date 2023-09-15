Fargo man killed in Rolette County crash

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — One person is killed in a two-vehicle crash in Rolette County Thursday evening.

The Highway Patrol says a pickup failed to yield at the intersection of County Road 15 and 89th Street Northeast and collided with an oncoming semi-truck pulling a loaded grain trailer.

The pickup entered the west ditch and the driver, from Fargo, ejected and died on scene. The NDHP says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The semi went into the opposite ditch and caught fire.

That driver was seriously injured and taken to a Rolla hospital.

The crash happened 3 miles north of Rolette shortly after 6 p.m.