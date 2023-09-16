Bison Win 49-31; Move to 3-0

NDSU DEFEATS CENTRAL ARKANSAS TO MOVE TO 3-0 ON THE SEASON.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)–

The NDSU Bison offense could not be stopped in their Saturday 49-31 win over the Central Arkansas Bears. Cam Miller had an efficient 18-for-19 day through the air for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and added two more scores on the ground. Code Green continued their trend of forcing turnovers. Eli Mostaert deflected and intercepted a pass in the first quarter and returned it for a touchdown. The Bison defense did allow 218 rushing yards to ShunDerrick Powell of Central Arkansas, but were able to match the Bears scores throughout the game.

