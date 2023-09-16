‘It was really cool’: High-rise taken down in downtown Fargo

The implosion of the Lashkowitz High-Rise in downtown Fargo.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A historical part of the Fargo, city skyline came crumbling down. The Lashkowitz High-Rise was taken down to help development affordable housing for low-income families.

This was done through an implosion.

“It was quick. It was quicker than I expected. It was really cool and really quick.” said Kim Seidlinger, who witnessed the implosion.

Hundreds and hundreds of people got up early Saturday morning to watch the demolition. Most of them sitting on the East dike by the Red River, as the explosives went off and rang through the air.

One of those people was Gabe Jenson who made the trip from Indianapolis to witness this momentous occasion.

“Been such a part of the Fargo skyline that entire time that I just had to see it happen,” said Jenson. “Plus I mean I think everybody’s a little curious to see an explosion anyways.”

Jenson who once lived in Fargo, says this trip was in the works as soon as he knew he was moving out East.

“Actually being able to feel the explosion and the dust cloud immediately following was pretty fascinating.” said Jenson.

While there was excitement surrounding the implosion itself, the purpose of why is a noble one. They are building a 110-unit apartment development, which will help low-income families and individuals with affordable housing. This will include community rooms, a rooftop patio and free laundry.

“This means a lot. I am all for that.” said Seidlinger.

This project has been in the works for a while. A collaboration between many, which includes the city of Fargo and U.S. Senator John Hoeven.

“The great leadership of the mayor, the Fargo housing authority, the city council,” said Sen. Hoeven. “With some of the federal programs, we’ve been able to not only bring this building down but help make rents affordable.”

Crews have now started to clear out the rubble left behind. While there is still work to be done, Sen. Hoeven says this will serve those in and out of the metro community.

“It’s really important for Fargo and for the region,” said Sen. Hoeven. “It’s not just people in Fargo that need that affordable housing. It’s bringing people here that need it.”

An engineer on site says they plan to have the rubble cleared out in a month.