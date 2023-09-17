2023 West Fest celebrates another successful year

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The 2023 West Fest is coming to a close here soon, which has been a huge celebration of West Fargo this weekend.

The crown jewel of the festival is the parade down Sheyenne St. This year, thousands of people lined the street. The parade, which continues to get bigger and bigger each year, takes roughly two hours to complete according to West Fargo Events.

The team behind helping put together West Fest says this year has been great.

“I think this year was a huge step in the right direction,” said Triten Teske of West Fargo Events. “This is our third year helping in this endeavor. I think each year we get better. It’s always one foot in front of the other. We just keep progressing and getting better. I say this week went off without a hitch.”

The next big event for the town is Oktober West at The Lights on the 23rd.