‘Code Green’ Finds the End Zone in Saturday’s 49-31 Win Over Central Arkansas

ELI MOSTAERT TAKES AN INTERCEPTION 35-YARDS TO THE END ZONE TO HELP THE BISON MOVE TO 3-0.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

North Dakota State defeated Central Arkansas Saturday 49-31. The Bison offense dominated from start to finish with quarterback Cam Miller leading the way. Miller finished 18-for-19 through the air with 200 yards passing, 2 touchdown passes and added two more touchdowns on the ground.

The Bison defense came up big when it was needed. Up 7-0 in the first quarter, senior defensive tackle, Eli Mostaert deflected, intercepted and returned the ball 35-yards the other way for a touchdown. That score put the Bison up 14-0 and the offense put up the points needed to leave the Fargodome 3-0.

“I thought…the touchdown in general helped the defense the whole first half and we played a really strong game,” said Mostaert who ties his twin brother Will in career touchdowns (1). “So, I think [that play] helped us spark a little bit of energy in the first half.”

Head coach Matt Entz says a comment he made motivated the D-line to play well.

“They gave me a pretty bad time today afterwards because I think I made a comment,” said Entz. “It is amazing how many guys actually do listen to my press conference, but I made the comment that the best D-line was in white today, so it was plastered all over the locker room. They wanted me to address it, so I tore it up and said ‘just finding ways to motivate’.”

The 3-0 Bison now enter their bye week, labeled ‘Bison Week’, as they prepare to take on South Dakota on SEP 30.