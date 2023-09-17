Red Cross Helping Family After House Fire in Rural Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, N.D. (KFGO) – Traill County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a garage on fire on Friday around 10:30 p.m. SE in rural Hillsboro.

When the first firefighters arrived at 296 159th Ave., the attached garage was fully engulfed, and flames were seen coming through the house’s roof. The home’s occupants, three adults and three children, were out of the house.

Calls were immediately made for mutual aid from surrounding fire departments. Hillsboro Fire Department, Grandin Fire Department, Hunter Fire Department, Mayville Fire Department, Hillsboro (Sanford) Ambulance, and the Traill County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the fire.

The American Red Cross was called and is working to assist the family with their immediate needs.

North Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office and Traill County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

There are no injuries reported as a result of the fire.