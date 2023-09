Man Dead After Crashing Into Traffic Pole in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A man died after crashing into a traffic signal pole Sunday morning.

Fargo Police say the man was driving west on 13th Avenue South near Fiechtner Drive shortly before 4 a.m. when the crash happened.

The 37-year-old driver was the only occupant.

He wasn’t breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

His name has not been released.