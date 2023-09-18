New community engagement tool launched in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Lana Rakow and Kathi Schwan, two West Fargo residents, worked together to bring a new community engagement tool. It is called Civic West.

“Civic West is this great new project for West Fargo that really is intended to bring some information and opportunities for residents to engage with the community.” said Rakow.

“The community’s always had these great citizen academies and this is kind of it, but a little bit broader and covering a lot more ground,” said Schwan. “And those formats have worked really well. I’ve been through all of them myself and I know how well they can work.”

They believe this will result in better informed residents and city leaders. This duo think West Fargo doesn’t have good means for sharing information and working together as a community.

According to their website, this is one of their statements:

“Civic West is led by residents and partners in the City of West Fargo for the purpose of increasing civic knowledge and engagement in the community.”

“I’m a real champion of doing things locally, doing in your community. We all need to be engaged in our community.” said Rakow.

For more information on Civic West, click here.