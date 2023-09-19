Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Trace Adkins to perform at 2024 WE Fest

(DETROIT LAKES, Minn.) – WE Fest, the largest and longest-running country music & camping festival in the nation, has announced its 2024 lineup.

Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum and Eric Church will each headline a night, August 1, 2 and 3.

The full lineup includes Koe Wetzel, Carly Pearce, Elle King, Trace Adkins, Warren Zeiders, Paul Cauthen, Lonestar, The Bellamy Brothers, Lauren Watkins, Stephen Wilson Jr, Tanner Adell plus more to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 20 at 9 a.m.

WE Fest was launched in 1983. It’s held each year at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes.