Business owners raise $40,000 for July 14 ambush shooting victims

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three businesses raise $40,000 to support those involved in the July 14 ambush in south Fargo.

“This all came together, Kelly Visto of Big Erv’s and Keith with Midwest Tree Service and Skooter’s Plumbing were going to have a private party, actually. Then, this tragedy happened. So, we decided to turn it into a benefit to help the victims out of this, the officers and Karlee,” says Skooter Thompson, the owner of Skooter’s Plumbing.

The three businesses presented $30,000 to the Leadership Care Fund.

The rest goes to Karlee Koswick, the 25-year-old bystander from Boston who was shot after a routine crash turned into a deadly ambush on officers.

“At first, I was really surprised. I didn’t expect it, coming from New England I think things are just different out there. People wouldn’t have reacted in such a big, generous, supportive way.”

Koswick has already had surgeries done on her leg and hip.

Her recovery could take at least another year but she’s making friends along the way as the community she recently moved to rallies behind her.

“I mean, it’s incredible and just shows how supportive Fargo as a community is, I think. That’s the whole reason I felt comfortable coming to the police station to accept the check, today. I knew that people were being so supportive, and I really wanted to express my gratitude for it.”

The business owners say they’ve sold just under 3,000 blue line t-shirts.

“With Karlee and the officers, us, people who created this event will never know the pain they went through. This was the least we could do. The community chipped in. It’s the community that did this. We just facilitated our avenues of donors and friends that we knew would donate,” said Kelly Visto, Owner, Big Erv’s.

“I’m just really glad to be back in Fargo and starting my life here. It’s really exciting. Thank you everyone for supporting,” Koswick said.

Thompson says the businesses are planning an annual benefit for the Leadership Care Fund.

If you want to support the cause by buying the blue line t-shirt, click here.