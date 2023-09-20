Kane Brown’s “In The Air Tour” Is Heading To Alerus Center in 2024

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — One of the biggest young stars in country music has a date with fans in Grand Forks.

Kane Brown is bringing his “In The Air Tour” to Alerus Center on Saturday, April 20.

His opening acts include Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, and Parmalee.

If you want to get tickets, an artist presale begins next Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

General public tickets go on sale next Thursday morning, September 28, at 10.