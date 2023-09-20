New straw maze set up at West Acres Mall

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Nestled in the West Acres Mall parking lot stands a new, massive straw maze. This structure is made of over 1,500 bales of hay.

“It’s amazing, I can’t wait. It means a lot to us to see the community enjoy it and come out and get outdoors and make memories.” said Kathy Johnson, the co-owner of the Great Straw Maze.

According to Johnson, it took over 130 hours over a seven day period to get the maze up. The maze used to be set up in Duluth, Minn.

The maze is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, with extended hours on Friday and Saturday.