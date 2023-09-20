Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids & Families drive begins

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — While we still have beautiful weather in the 80s across our region, winter is coming, and the Salvation Army wants to make sure everyone has access to warm clothing.

The nonprofit teams up with Hornbacher’s now accepting applications for its annual Coats for Kids and Families as we prepare for the season.

Put your old, gently used winter coats, hats and boots to good use at any Hornbacher’s across Fargo-Moorhead.

You can find bins near the front of each store.

The Salvation Army says they’re really in need of kids’ winter garb this year.

“Knowing our Fargo weather, it gets to negative degrees and to know that someone, a human being, is out and they don’t have proper winter wear is disheartening. So, we definitely want to go ahead and make sure we keep the community warm,” says Ritchell Aboah, the Community Engagement Director at the Salvation Army in Fargo.

Registration ends October 13th.

Click here to register.