Metro Hornbacher’s Host Annual Gobble it Up for United Way

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hornbacher’s and United Way team up once again for “Gobble It Up for United Way” to help people struggling with homelessness.

All eight Hornbacher’s locations in the metro served up a turkey sandwich lunch for people to gobble along with chips, ice cream and a drink for a suggested $7 donation.

Funds from that will help prevent homelessness, starvation, provide mental health services and support for kids.

“Every night, there are a thousand people that are homeless and out of those thousands, 200 are kids. Every year, we know that 37,000 in our local community go hungry. Out of those, 13,000 are kids. So, something like this, as simple as coming and getting a meal of a turkey sandwich helps give back to the community and helps to maybe put roofs over people’s heads and meals in their tummies,” said Shannon Lang, the Major Gifts Lead at United Way.

She says without people always stepping up to help, United Way wouldn’t be what it is today.