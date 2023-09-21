UND Records Enrollment Numbers Not Seen Since 2017

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Enrollment is up at UND and topping out at more than 14,000 students for the first time since 2017.

Official fall numbers show 14,172 students are enrolled.

That is an increase of 296 students or around 2.1% over last fall.

The figure represents UND’s fourth straight year of total enrollment growth, and the strongest growth in both absolute terms and percentage figures in more than 10 years.

“It is an exciting time to be at UND,” said Janelle Kilgore, vice provost for Strategic Enrollment Management. “Throughout our admissions cycle, we have had the energy and desire to educate prospective students about the value of UND. It is humbling that new students are selecting us, as we truly believe we have the best education and student experience around.”

The university says many other upper Midwestern institutions are reporting enrollment declines.

National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found that total graduate and undergraduate enrollment nationwide fell 7% from spring 2019 to spring 2023.