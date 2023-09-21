Woman charged with negligent homicide, manslaughter in motorcycle crash

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A West Fargo woman charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide in a deadly motorcycle crash in April has been booked into the Cass County Jail.

Taquoya Saldana, 28, was originally charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and DUI. She was released from jail and those charges were dropped as the investigation was underway.

Thomas Fradet, 31, of Fargo was westbound on Main Avenue and turning onto 17th Street East.

The Highway Patrol said Saldana was heading east and ran into Fradet’s motorcycle at high speed.