Below Zero Wrestling’s main summer event a hit with fans

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Below Zero Wrestling hosts its main summer event at Fargo Brewing Company featuring hard hits, outrageous characters and WWE legends.

It’s a night of passion serving up entertainment for wrestling fans across the F-M area.

“If you watch it on TV, you’re laughing, you roll your eyes…you think live music is good? Wait until you see guys lift other dudes above their heads and crush them down into the canvas and you’re going to say, ‘Oh, that looks off. That’s fake!'”

Below Zero Wrestling, part of Fargo’s independent scene, hosts the ultimate triple-threat team as part of Summer Night’s Main Event.

The night full of fun for people of all ages as WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac met with fans before and after the show.

“Here’s the cool thing about wrestling. I believe that everyone’s a wrestling fan but they just don’t know it, yet. And when you put a venue like Fargo Brewing where people get to have beers and like, ‘Oh, this is a wrestling thing, we’ll see if we like it,’ you get three beers deep and you get sucked in. It’s a performance, man. It’s live, it’s raw and it’s in the real,” says pro wrestling superfan Drew Ross.

It’s full of characters and hi-jinks as the love for the sport grows.

“When it’s live and when it’s real, it’s something that’s so genuine that you got to experience. Fargo is getting an example of that right now here at Fargo Brewing and it’s only going to get bigger,” Ross said.

Below Zero Wrestling’s next event is next Saturday afternoon outside Willy’s in Larimore.

