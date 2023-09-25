After weeks of renovations, Chick-fil-A set to open Tuesday

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – Chick-fil-A will finally be opening its doors again this week.

The restaurant closed on August 28th for a major renovation project.

“Chick-fil-A has invested quite a bit of money into the location to accommodate higher volume in the drive thru and also improve our team member experience by expanding our drive thru cockpit on the inside so that way we can get food out a lot faster to our guests.” said Kimberly Flamm, owner of Chick-fil-A’s Fargo location.

The drive thru is in for big changes. One of the two lanes will be devoted to customers who placed their order through the mobile app.

“We also have a whole lane in the drive thru dedicated to mobile thru and it allows us again to get the food out fast, fresh and make sure they’re on their way.” said Flamm.

The drive thru also included a newly designed automatic window system to help employees deliver food to customers quicker.

The kitchen has been separated into two sides. One side for drive thru orders and the other side for dine in customers.

Flamm also said. “So we’ve modified our kitchen to allow half of the kitchen to operate solely for the drive thru and mobile drive thru and then the other half of the kitchen accommodates the front counter and all the other sales channels that goes out the front. It allows us to get food out fast but also hot and fresh.”

These renovations will help make the customer experience even more enjoyable. The store will be opening Tuesday morning at 6:30.