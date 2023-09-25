Wahpeton-based railroad to receive federal money for track improvements

RRV&W Railroad

WASHINGTON – A North Dakota-based railroad is receiving a portion of a $1.4 billion grant to pay for railway safety improvements.

The funds include up to $11.7 million for the Wahpeton-based Red River Valley & Western Railroad Company.

The White House says the project will improve track by implementing continuous welded rail and eliminating joints in RRV&W’s 2nd Subdivision to reduce derailment risks.

The track’s classification will also be upgraded to allow for an increase in speed on the rail line. RRVW will pay for 20% of the project.

The railroad owns and operates 577 miles of track in North Dakota and handles over 60,000 carloads of freight each year.