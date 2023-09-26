Golden Drive’s annual sock drive is back just in time for winter

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Homelessness is not just something for big cities.

In fact, since 2021 there have been about 950 homeless people in our community on any given night.

Sue Baron is the owner of Golden Drive and is on a mission to end homelessness in our community.

The Golden Drive has many opportunities to donate to a good cause including their annual sock drive.

You can stop by several locations to donate new socks which all go right back to people in our community who need them.

“What we raise stays right here in our community. It’s a great thing to be able to show others how easy it is to help, it doesn’t take much you know,” says Golden Drive’s founder Sue Baron.

With winter being right around the corner everyone knows how important it is to have a warm pair of socks on their feet.

For more information on how to donate head to Golden Drive’s facebook page.