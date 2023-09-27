CCRI trying to raise $100,000 to sustain mental health services

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead nonprofit with a mission to enhance the lives of those with disabilities is trying to raise a hundred thousand dollars to sustain its mental health services.

CCRI is hosting a fundraiser next Thursday to keep their programs going after years of funding shortages from the state.

They say they needed a 23% funding increase just to break even and were only given 3%.

The nonprofit’s willingness to meet clients where they are stands out for those struggling with anxiety and depression.

“We can meet them in a community location so there’s not a stigma of going to a facility. The importance of that, for people who are struggling with their mental health is trifold. I mean, there’s so much that happens for those people to be able to get that consistent care that they need. That’s the message that the state needs to be able to hear. It’s easy access for them to support a program like this,” said Shannon Bock, the Executive Director of the CCRI.

The fundraiser will feature a raffle and silent auction.

It’s $85 per ticket which includes a three-course meal and donation to CCRI.