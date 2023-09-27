MSUM graduate making waves in the golf and business world

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Kid Caddie is a recent product making waves in the golf and business world. One of the people behind it is Ben Fairbanks, a Minnesota State University Moorhead graduate from 2010.

His product recently placed fourth out of 110 at a showcase.

“Pushing the sport a little bit to become more family friendly and inclusive,” said Fairbanks. “Having the PGA members who ended up being the ones who voted us fourth place. They are the ones who really backed this product. Love the idea and love the way we’re trying to grow the sport.”

The Kid Caddie is the marriage between a stroller and a golf bag. Fairbanks’ idea is to allow families to enjoy the golf course when they have younger children.

He started working on the project around when his daughter was born. Going through many prototypes along the way.

Fairbanks got a graphics communication degree from MSUM, and credits his time there preparing him for his chapter in life.

“MSUM really set me up well because I got such a broad background in different skills,” said Fairbanks. “I always felt like it would lead well into me kind of starting my own company. I have the web background, I have the design background. Some of the videography, all of that came from MSUM.”

“I’m not surprised to see G-Com, or graphic design or now GID alumni that are succeeding in creative technology and innovation. I love Ben’s project and I can see how his time here really influenced that.” said Alex Fogarty, a faculty member at MSUM.

Fairbanks has been working on his idea for about five years.