Union worried about potential layoffs at Gwinner’s Doosan Bobcat plant

GWINNER, N.D. (KVRR) — A union leader says there could be hundreds laid off at Doosan Bobcat Manufacturing plants in North Dakota and Minnesota.

It’s a claim the West Fargo-based company dispute.

“We were informed about the approval for them to build and that they plan on building a facility in Mexico and that it could potentially impact 300-500 jobs, yes. I mean, we could all do the math there, right? We know this line moving, we know how many jobs it entails, right?” says Cody Parrow, the President of United Steelworkers Local 560.

Parrow says Gwinner employees’ pay ranges between 31 and $34 dollars an hour and that labor costs in Mexico would be lower.

Around 1,200 employees work there, showcasing its imprint on the community and economy with the plant standing for over fifty years.

“It’s very important to this community, to this town, especially. I mean, I think there’s roughly 900 people in Gwinner. So, you’re talking hundreds of jobs, potentially. That would host a great impact to this town, to the surrounding communities as well. So, we’re extremely worried about that, yes,” Parrow says.

Parrow says the union will do whatever it can to prevent job losses and that he’d want to see jobs remain in the U.S., and more investments into North Dakota.

“There’s been a great working relationship with the company and the union. We want to see that continue and we want to see them expand here. If they want to invest, let’s invest here in Gwinner where it belongs, where its home is at. This is Bobcat’s home right here in Gwinner. Let’s keep it there,” said Parrow.

Doosan Bobcat’s Nadine Erckenbrack says there are no current plans to lower employment levels at its plants and it continues to have open positions to fill.

Gwinner Mayor Dan McKeever did not wish to comment.