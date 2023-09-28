Lost in the Valley adding more days to Dazed in the Maze event

WEST FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – Spooky Season is here and that means it’s time for pumpkin patches and corn mazes.

Dazed in the Maze is Lost in the Valley’s 21 plus cornmaze event.

It was such a big hit in previous years that Lost in the Valley decided to add more event dates so that more people can enjoy the event.

For three days this year you can head out to the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to enjoy Dazed in the Maze.

Unlike a traditional corn maze this event hosts alcohol vendors throughout the maze where you can stop and enjoy a cold drink from local breweries and wineries.

“When we started it back in ’21 it was something we hadn’t heard of in the area and a lot of people love it. It’s something to do outside, especially during fall before it gets really cold people are always itching to do something.” says the Director of Marketing and Events, Elizabeth Birkemeyer.

Dazed in the Maze starts Friday and will have other event dates throughout October so if you miss one there are more opportunities to join in on the fun.

