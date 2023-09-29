It Takes Little To Make A Big Difference Through Big Brothers Big Sisters

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – You can help a child in need feel more confident and do better in school, all while you make a friend for life and get an excuse to do all the fun things kids get to do all the time.

That’s what the Big Brothers Big Sisters program is.

September is Big Brothers Big Sisters month, and they are in desperate need for people to step for kids right here in the metro.

I met a Big and Little who have been together for nearly a decade. They told me how much fun their partnership is, and how much they both get from their connection.

We meet 16-year-old Europe Campbell and his big brother Micah Fraase at the Fargodome, one of their favorite spots to hang out.

They’ve been coming to Bison games for nine years, ever since they first met through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Europe has grown a bit since then. So has their relationship, built around having fun.

He adds, “I like Thunder Road. I like go-karting. I wouldn’t say it gets heated. It gets pretty competitive.”

Having fun like that is all it takes to be a big.

Program Director Susan Smith says, “It’s really those everyday normal activities and sharing in those.”

Those simple things make a big difference.

Smith explains, “A lot of our outcome studies show that kids are doing better in school. They’re doing better with family and peer relationships. They’re staying out of trouble, and just having a better sense of future.”

Making that big of a difference might seem daunting, for both Big and Little.

Europe says, “Honestly I was completely terrified.”

Micah confessed, “I mean, truth be told, I was nervous too. You don’t know what you’re signing up for.”

But over time Micah and Europe developed a bond, and learned lessons without really trying.

Europe learned, “Not to just give up. There’s been plenty of times where I lost and we just do it again. I slowly get better and better and better until eventually I inevitably beat him.”

Those lessons go both ways.

Micah says, “I trust him about anything. I hope and I think he says the same about me.” Europe quickly added, “I do. I do. I got you.”

And now this friendship is built to last even when this Little is all grown up.

Micah says it’s, “Definitely a life-long thing at this point. I don’t see it changing our going away. If anything, just continuing to grow.”

It’s not a major time commitment to join Big Brothers Big Sisters. Only two hours every other week for community-based matches and an hour a week for school-based matches.

And there is a massive waiting list. Between 60 and 70 kids are waiting for a Big in the Metro.

It’s especially hard to find male Bigs. Boys in the program typically wait at least two years to find a Big Brother.

I’ve been a Big for seven years and it’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done.

If you are interested in changing a child’s life, you can click here.