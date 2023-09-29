NDSU aiming to raise student retention rate

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – NDSU President David Cook wants to revamp a new program aimed at helping 1st generation college students get more resources.

In his annual State of the University Address, he discusses that the school needs to target those in the first- and second-year college experience.

Their plans to help first and second years is through Bison Bridge program.

It gives students resources like professional advising and counseling to set them up for success.

NDSU has an excellent retention rate of first- and second-year students rising from 75 to 77% this past year.

That’s nearly 10% above the national average.

“I’ll also say sadly these are some of the students who are really suffering the most and so that’s why I love what we’re doing here and I’m kind of excited about getting it started but also excited about where we’re going to go with this thing.” said Cook.

With the improvements to this program NDSU hopes to raise their student retention rate even more.