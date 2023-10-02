Bison Fall from No. 2 to No. 7 in Media Poll: Have to get back to playing ‘Bison Football’

NDSU HEAD COACH MATT ENTZ ADDRESSES THE MEDIA MONDAY AHEAD OF SATURDAY'S CLASH WITH MISSOURI STATE.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota State Bison have a different feeling Monday than they are used to: a losing feeling. After falling to South Dakota Saturday, the Bison now look to right the ship this week versus Missouri State (1-3).

The bison fall from 2nd to 7th in the media poll — their lowest position since October of 2015. The drop is a result of their stunning 24 to 19 defeat to South Dakota. The ‘Yotes went from unranked to number 15 in the poll as a result. Head coach Matt Entz spoke Monday taking responsibility for the loss.

“Disappointing Saturday…about the best way for me to wrap it up,” said Entz. “We did not play to our standard and as head football coach, its my job to make sure our kids are thoroughly prepared and motivated to go into every game. I did not do a very good job of that over the course of the last two weeks. And so, as I said on Saturday, we cannot allow one loss to multiply into two.”

The Bison now hit the road for their first true road game of the season this Saturday. Their opponent will be the 1-3 Missouri State Bears who are coming off a 13-point loss to number 6 ranked Southern Illinois. For Entz, the key to a win is getting back to the standard of Bison Football.

“Now that we go on the road, things are not going to get any easier,” said Entz. “I think Missouri State has some outstanding skill kids. They are playing much improved football. I know they were in a close game at Southern Illinois who I think is a very good football team as well. So, we do not have very long to feel sorry for ourselves, but we need to find some answers. We need to make some corrections, find some solutions, learn from it and move on. Right now, the Bison just need to worry about the Bison.

NDSU Vs. Missouri State kicks off Saturday, October 7 at 2 p.m. The game will stream on ESPN+.