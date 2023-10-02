Fargo and West Fargo Approve 2024 Budgets, One Vote Wasn’t Unanimous

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The majority of Fargo City Commissioners agree that these are challenging financial times as they approve a 2024 budget including higher property taxes and increased franchise fees for public utilities.

But Commissioner Dave Piepkorn was the lone vote against approving the $120 million budget.

He once again spoke out against raising the franchise fees from 2% to 4%.

He also said his property taxes are going up 24% which is an increase many people simple can’t afford.

$4,000. And for a lot of people on a fixed income that are retired $4,000 is an ass kicker. They’re going to have to leave their house,” Piepkorn said.

West Fargo also approved its 2024 budget Monday night on a unanimous vote.

Both cities had a number of people speak out against the budget increases at meetings and through texts and email.