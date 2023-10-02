Police Say West Fargo Man Was Combative After Pursuit

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A West Fargo man was combative following a pursuit with police in the city Saturday night.

After first striking a light pole, officers saw 35-year-old Brandon Lindsay speeding in Rendezvous Park.

Lindsay took off and nearly collided with other vehicles.

A PIT maneuver was used to end the pursuit.

Lindsay intially refused to get out of the car and pepper balls were used.

Police say he remained combative and officers approached with protective shields.

Lindsay was arrested for DUI test refusal, fleeing and preventing arrest.