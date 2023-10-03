Another Burger King Location in Fargo Abruptly Closes







FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another Burger King location in Fargo has suddenly closed.

Signs on the fast food restaurant at 1212 36th Street South say the location is now closed, effective September 26.

It goes on to say they apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to serving customers at one of their other locations.

Burger King at 2253 South University Drive is permanently closed according to its Facebook page.

One at 1333 19th Avenue North is also closing according to the page.

Meridian Restaurants Unlimited filed for bankruptcy in March.

According to restaurant publications, at a recent auction it sold a majority of its 120 restaurants including 12 locations worth $3.4 million to Dakota Restaurant Partners.

That sale includes nine locations in North Dakota, two in Minnesota and one in Montana.

We are waiting to hear back from the company about whether the closed locations are included in the purchase.

Meridian previously closed Burger King restaurants in Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, north Moorhead, Willmar, Montevideo, Redwood Falls, Alexandria, Long Prairie, Fergus Falls and Litchfield.

There are still Burger King locations in the metro in Moorhead at 2412 8th Street South, in Fargo at 5200 31st Street South and in West Fargo at 840 26th Avenue East.