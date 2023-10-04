Security measures being implemented at ValleyCon

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – While some of these implementations have been there for a while, it’s a good reminder of security and safety at events. ValleyCon announced on Facebook that there will be measures in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

“You don’t want anybody to get hurt by anything at an event. It’s for everyone’s safety.” said Tony Tilton, the chairman for ValleyCon.

According to leadership at ValleyCon it was the events that took place on 25th St. S. on July 14. After the fatal shooting of Officer Jake Wallin. it made them pause and think more about the security and safety.

“Fargo is not the small little community that nothing ever happens in it anymore. 25th St. pointed that one out,” said Tilton. “And we have to take some steps. Just by recommendation of local officials and law enforcement, we have to take some steps to get to that point.”

This will include metal detection wands and security checkpoints at the HolidayInn. Also, all weapons that are part of your costume will be inspected. ValleyCon also does not allow conceal carry at the event.

Safety and security measurements are important according to these events like ValleyCon. Places like the FARGODOME uses metal detectors and have bags searched before people can go in.

“Just like you would see at the RedHawks or the Dome, or something like that,” said Tilton. “Taking a look at what might be in there to see. We’re not digging through everything, but we are checking to see if there is anything that shouldn’t be coming in.”

ValleyCon is set to run between Oct. 13-15 at the HolidayInn.