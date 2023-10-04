Twins advance for 1st time in 21 years with 2-0 win to sweep Blue Jays behind Gray, Correa

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins swept the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 win in Game 2.

Sonny Gray pitched five innings and Carlos Correa contributed an RBI single and a quick-twitch tag off a pickoff throw from Gray that ended the fifth.

The Twins advanced for the first time in 21 years. They will play the defending World Series champion Astros.

Game 1 of the best-of-five AL Division Series is in Houston on Saturday.

Twins relievers logged 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the series. The Blue Jays left nine runners on base each game.