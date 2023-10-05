FMWF Chamber of Commerce moves to south Fargo for more space

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce moves from Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead for more room in south Fargo.

The chamber invited business leaders, ambassadors, community builders, board directors and staff for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

They also got a quick tour to celebrate the new office.

Officials say with south and West Fargo expanding, members from the chamber wanted to move to a more spacious location.

“As we looked at the overall, kind of, overlay of our membership of almost 1800 members, we overlaid every one of those into the region and found that, typically, normally, you see the growth is to the west and the south. So, we wanted to be a little more centrally located for the sake of our members,” says Shannon Full, the President/CEO of the Chamber.

The new office is within the Cass County Electric Cooperative building.