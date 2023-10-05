Habitat for Humanity partnering with Innovative Basement Authority to build a home for a local family

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – One local family is looking forward to getting into their own home soon with the help of Habitat for Humanity.

The home is located on 10th Ave in North Fargo.



This will be the 24th of 55 builds across the US in 2023 that Habitat for Humanity will be constructing.



No matter the size or style of home you live in, what’s most important is how you feel when you’re there.



These homes are constructed with local families in mind where memories will be created that will last a lifetime.



Like they say, home is where the heart is.

