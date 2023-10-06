Cashwise starts grocery deliveries in Enderlin & Sheldon

Enderlin recently lost its only grocery store

FARGO (KVRR) – Residents in Enderlin and Sheldon, North Dakota have another way to get their groceries.

Cashwise Foods in Fargo has started a weekly grocery delivery service to Enderlin and Sheldon.

Enderlin recently lost its only grocery store. The closest supermarket is about 20 miles away.

Cashwise Delivery Manager Dawn Vanyo says the service started late last month after the Enderlin Super Valu went out of business.

Deliveries are made each Thursday. Orders are accepted until noon on the day of delivery.

The delivery fee is $22.00.