Fighting Hawks Football Routs Leathernecks, 49-10

UND IMPROVES TO 3-2 ON THE SEASON WITH HOMECOMING WIN.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — No. 16/15 North Dakota scored early and often in their homecoming win over Western Illinois.

Offensively, Tommy Schuster finished the day 17-for-23 and 206 yards in the air and a rushing touchdown.

The Fighting Hawks turned to backup quarterback Simon Romfo on more than one occasion on the day as well. Romfo rushed for two touchdowns and 34 total yards.

Defensively, UND allowed just 206 yards of total offense and just one yard rushing while compiling 5 total sacks on the night.



UND brought a 21-3 lead into the break and began the second half with a Ted Mullin 33-yard pick 6. The Fighting Hawks cruised to the finish line, winning 49-10 to improve to 3-2 on the season.



North Dakota now prepares to host their rival North Dakota State next Saturday at 1 p.m.