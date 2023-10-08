ND Republican Sen. Cramer To Run for Another Term in 2024, Dem. Candidate Also Emerges

Katrina Christiansen

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer is already looking ahead to 2024.

The Republican says he is getting ready to run for reelection.

He says, quote, ” I’m preparing for that possibility.”

He also says he does not foresee anything that would cause him not to run again.

Cramer was first elected to the senate in 2018 after serving three terms in the U.S. House.

According to FEC filings, Katrina Christiansen of Jamestown has started political committee “Katrina for Senate” to run for the Democratic nomination for senate.

Christiansen, a Universtiy of Jamestown engineering professor, ran for senate in 2022 and lost to Sen. John Hoeven.

She has not responded to our request for a comment.