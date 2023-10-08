North Dakota Picks up MVFC Win; Now Prepares to Host NDSU

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota picked up their first Missouri Valley Football Conference win Saturday versus the Western Illinois Leathernecks, 27-20.

Tommy Schuster had 217 total yards and a rushing touchdown, and the Hawks offense in general had a big day — Six touchdowns on Eight total offensive drives.

The Hawks defense showed out big as well with Five sacks and Eight tackles for loss.

The Hawks needed the win to get back on track after dropping two in a row. Now, they prepare for North Dakota State.

These last two games, we just were not able to get into a groove,” said sophomore running back Gaven Ziebarth. “I think we just had to take this week as a another opportunity to get out with our guys and just getting better each and every week.”

Sophomore linebacker Malachi McNeal reiterated the importance of getting a win Saturday and is treating the upcoming game vs. NDSU as any other game.

Every game is important, but this game was extremely important just to get our groove back,” said McNeal. “Get us back feeling like the team we are. As far as next week, yeah its a big game, but we are a really good team too. And that is what we have to know. We are not going to make it anything bigger than it is. It is another football game like it was this week. We are going to go out there, handle business this week. Everyone is going to be locked in and i think its going to be a really big week from the guys.”

NDSU At UND will kickoff at 1 p.m. at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D.