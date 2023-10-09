A Live Fire Training Exercise Is Planned at Hector International Airport on Tuesday Night

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you drive by Hector International Airport Tuesday night, you’ll likely see a fire.

The airport’s fire department will be doing a training exercise from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

They say you should not be alarmed if you see open flames beginning around 8 p.m. while the training exercise is underway.

They expect it will be put out by 9:30 tomorrow night.

Fire crews from West Fargo Fire, West Fargo Rural Fire and Harwood Fire and Rescue will also be joining.

The exercise is conducted to meet requirements and provide first responders an opportunity to exercise their response to an airline incident.