Burgum offering gas gift cards as campaign seeks donors ahead of 3rd GOP debate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum has now launched a gas gift card program as he makes a push to qualify for the third Republican presidential debate.

Burgum’s campaign says with gas prices rising, the “Bidenflation” gift card program will give people a chance to get some relief.

New donors to the campaign will receive a $20 gas card for a minimum donation of $1.00. The campaign says it is less than 10,000 donors away from exceeding the 70,000 donor threshold candidates are required to secure in order to be part of the debate.

The debate is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Miami.